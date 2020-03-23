Los Angeles County opens temporary shelters to house homeless people – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Yosemite Recreation Center is one of a dozen parks in Los Angeles County that has become a temporary shelter for homeless people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but to stay, people must meet certain requirements.

In Los Angeles parks, playgrounds have been closed and gyms have become shelters. Within the Eagle Rock location, there are nearly 40 beds spaced at least six feet apart.

"I have been a blessing to come here and they have been helping me," said John Rey, a homeless man.

%MINIFYHTML62d084c2e38bbff8560cad19cbb9490f11% %MINIFYHTML62d084c2e38bbff8560cad19cbb9490f12%

Rey has been staying at the facility since Sunday.

"Last night, about five of us believed that we are homeless people using the program, and just today, I saw two more registrants, two women," he said.

RELATED: Coronavirus: 128 New Cases, 4,700 Tested in Los Angeles County

Only shelter residents and staff may enter, and in order to remain in the facility, individuals must undergo a health assessment by medical personnel.

"They check the fever to see if you have a high fever or not," someone said.

Temperature verification is a protocol at all temporary shelters across the county to ensure they do not become a focus of COVID-19.

"There will be medical personnel on staff, security, food, temperature taking," said Council Member Mitch O’Farrell. "These shelters are for people who do not experience coronavirus symptoms."

As of Monday afternoon, there are eight open centers in the area with early numbers indicating that 1,600 people could be accommodated.

RELATED: More LAPD Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus Bringing Total to 9

The Parks and Recreation Department said each center had full staff, including buses that pick up people in the area, but officials said not everyone was seeking shelter. They said that many homeless people did not want to leave their stores or spaces that have become their home.

The goal is to open 42 temporary shelters that will house almost 6,000 homeless people.