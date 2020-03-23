Local photographer adapts to social distance, documents the new lifestyle of families – Up News Info

A local photographer is using this time of social distancing to show how families come together.

"I'm definitely someone who gets something out of the people part of being a photographer," said Dave Puente.

Puente is used to looking at the world through a lens. He has been photographing professionally for more than a decade.

"The camera is a great excuse to be,quot; who you are "and,quot; what your house looks like, "he said.

But Puente is staying out of the houses right now, amid practices of social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

At a time when social isolation has put most photography businesses on hold, Puente is using his talent to capture families from a distance and give them a breath of air.

"I wanted to give someone something they can hang on the wall and, in a few years, look back and at such a frantic and terrifying time to see that there was some silver," Puente said.

The porch portraits show more than just a photograph. They are stories of families who share their struggles and successes, navigating a new way of life.

Puente works from a good distance and then shares the images on his Instagram @davepuente.

A father captioned his family portrait: "We are grateful to be healthy and to do our part to be a blessing to others."

You can even recognize some famous faces in the Bridge photos.

Above all they are families. When people on the other side of the lens see your story, they may feel a little less lonely.

"Whatever story you relate to, seeing her story of hope is a glimmer of hope in everything … it's therapeutic for me and it's been that way … for so many people."

Puente does not charge anything for these mini photo sessions. If you are interested in a porch portrait, click here to email Puente.