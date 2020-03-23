Lizzo responds to critics who drag her for wearing a mask

Pop singer Lizzo responded to criticism that dragged her for wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The problem of a shortage of medical supplies, including face masks, has been a hot topic on the main news for the past week, but Lizzo wants everyone to back off and let her take care of it.

"I have strep throat at the worst time in history. It is nobody's business, but I would rather not be criticized for wearing a face mask and doing what I was supposed to do to protect people in my home."

Then he warned, "Please check it out before you become an internet stalker because you're bored. Get your facts in. The world needs less trolls and more compassion."

Lizzo just can't take a break. Are the fans first in her arms over her thong, then her bikini and now a face mask?

Are you right or are you rocking a callous face mask?