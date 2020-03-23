Home Entertainment Lizzo responds to critics who drag her for wearing a mask

Pop singer Lizzo responded to criticism that dragged her for wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The problem of a shortage of medical supplies, including face masks, has been a hot topic on the main news for the past week, but Lizzo wants everyone to back off and let her take care of it.

"I have strep throat at the worst time in history. It is nobody's business, but I would rather not be criticized for wearing a face mask and doing what I was supposed to do to protect people in my home."

