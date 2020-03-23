Little Women: Newborn daughter of Los Angeles star Christy McGinty dies

Little Women: L.A. star Christy McGinity He is mourning the loss of his 2-week-old daughter.

In a statement to E! News, Christy and boyfriend Gonzalo Justo Carazo confirmed that her newborn died just two weeks after birth. "It is with our deepest pain that we send our girl Violet Eva Carazo play with los angeles. We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby and for that we are eternally grateful, "they shared." Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. "

While the couple did not reveal any cause-of-death information, they did reveal that Violet was born prematurely, and Christy gave birth at 33 weeks. For much of his life, the baby lived in the neonatal intensive care unit, where his father and mother celebrated the first week of his life. Gonzalo posted: "Happy birthday of a week to our little girl Violeta. Thank you for making me a dad and bringing me a whole new perspective during your first week of life. We love you so much! #BabyGirl # 1stTimeDad # 7WeeksEarly #OverprotectiveDad #Daddysgirl #NICUBaby #Love #OneDayAtATime ".