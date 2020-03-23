LISTEN: Will Greenwood Rugby Podcast | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML2bc89f7bb818dd23e68eac17071a5cbc11% %MINIFYHTML2bc89f7bb818dd23e68eac17071a5cbc12%





Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Former England head coach Stuart Lancaster and Saracens winger Alex Goode are the guests on this week's podcast.

%MINIFYHTML2bc89f7bb818dd23e68eac17071a5cbc13% %MINIFYHTML2bc89f7bb818dd23e68eac17071a5cbc14%

Lancaster explains how the current situation of being in this non-rugby period reminds him of when he lost his job with the national team, feeling a little lost and the need to find a purpose.

%MINIFYHTML2bc89f7bb818dd23e68eac17071a5cbc15% %MINIFYHTML2bc89f7bb818dd23e68eac17071a5cbc16%

The 50-year-old man enjoys life in his current role with Leinster and reveals why it would take so long to convince him to leave the Irish side of PRO14, along with an in-depth discussion of his training heroes.

Meanwhile, Saracen defender Goode talks about how difficult this season has been at the club and how the team has come together to support each other.

But on a lighter note, he reflects on his famous celebration three days after last season's Champions Cup win and gets some advice from Will to cope with this period of isolation.