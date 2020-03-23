Lionel Richie is ready for a reboot of "We Are The World,quot; to help victims of COVID-19

Thirty-five years ago this month, Lionel Richie brought together over 40 A-list recording artists, including Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Cyndi Lauper, Kenny Rogers, Tina Turner, Willie Nelson, Diana Ross, and Bruce Springsteen, to record the song. We are the World. The hymn was a fundraiser for famine relief in Africa, and they raised more than $ 63 million for their efforts.

Now Richie is ready to do it again, but this time it would be for the global victims of COVID-19. Between the current pandemic and the 35th anniversary of the recording, Richie has been thinking a lot about the song. the American idol The judge says he wrote the chorus: "There is a choice we are making, we are saving our own lives," with Jackson.

"That line came up when Michael and I were sitting there talking," said the 70-year-old man. Persons magazine. "We said, you can say," I am saving my life "or,quot; We are saving our lives. " We are the world "is a statement we wanted to make. What do we do to save ours?

Last week, ABC discontinued production on American idol due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Richie says he has taken refuge on the spot with his family. He says that everyone is "all huddled,quot; and believes that family is the key to this situation.

"It's the pacifier," Richie explained.

The Grammy winner says that in the midst of the pandemic he had many things on his mind, including the recent death of his good friend and mentor, Kenny Rogers. Richie admits that from time to time, God must do something to "get us back on track."

Richie said the COVID-19 outbreak occurred during a period of division in the United States, as we had reverted to using the phrase "those people." Richie says that if you find yourself saying "those people," then you're not thinking correctly.

"What happened in China, in Europe, came here. So if we don't save our brothers there, he will come home. We are all of us. We are all in this together, ”Richie explained.

The singer understands that now is not the right time to gather a group of artists to record We are the World due to shelter-in-place orders and self-isolation. However, since the pandemic started to get worse, he has been thinking of writing a different song to help.

"But every time I try to write another message, I write those same words," says Lionel Richie.

He added that two weeks ago they did not want to do much with the song because it was not the right time to sell an anniversary. However, Richie says the "message is very clear."

Ad

New episodes of American idol They currently air on Sunday nights on ABC. However, the live episodes, which were scheduled to start in April, have been suspended.



Post views:

4 4