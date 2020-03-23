Limbo coronavirus patients while Gilead suspends emergency access to medications

The company has said it has a limited supply of remdesivir, but that production is increasing. It is also based on a Gilead reserve created for use in future pandemics after the Ebola outbreaks in West Africa.

Mr. Allard, who lives in Metuchen, NJ and works as a capital analyst for Bank of America in Manhattan, was admitted to the hospital the night of March 16 after he had a high fever, back pain and was vomiting, his mother said. She described Mr. Allard, a former All-American lacrosse player at Bates College, as healthy and with no underlying conditions.

%MINIFYHTML82f371227af084b681c3c7de54a4c17311% %MINIFYHTML82f371227af084b681c3c7de54a4c17312%

In New Jersey, officials announced 935 new positive cases Monday, totaling 2,844, including 27 deaths.

Allard was examined Tuesday for the coronavirus, but the sample was sent to Quest Diagnostics, and his mother said the hospital never received the results.

As the week progressed, Mr. Allard's condition declined rapidly, Ms. Allard said. He was placed in a medically induced coma and put on a ventilator. Ms. Allard said her doctors wanted to try remdesivir, but they needed a confirmed positive test that showed she had the illness caused by the virus before they could search for the Gilead drug. Finally, after the family made a series of calls to elected officials and others, the hospital examined him again on Saturday and received the results from another laboratory in less than six hours.

Her results were positive, and that night around 10:30 the doctor submitted her request to Gilead. The next morning, Allard said, he was hearing that Gilead was switching to a new system, and the news later on Sunday confirmed his fears.

Her doctor filed another request under the new system, but Ms. Allard now fears that her treatment will be delayed. Ms. Allard said that the doctor had previously treated another patient with remdesivir and that the response time for approval had been 48 hours.