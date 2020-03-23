Lil Uzi Vert rules the Billboard 200 Chart for a second week with & # 39; Eternal Atake & # 39;

This week's list shows the sophomore effort of Niall Horan & # 39; Heartbreak Weather & # 39; debuting at n. # 4, marking the second solo album of One Direction's top five charts.

Lil Uzi Vert It doesn't move to the top of the Billboard 200 chart with "Eternal Atake" for its second week. The album, which was released on March 6, peaked at number 1 with 247,000 equivalent album units, which means 14% less compared to its debut at the top a week ago with 288,000 units.

"Eternal Atake" is the second album to spend two weeks at No. 1 on the list below. Harry Styles& # 39; "Fine Line", which remained at the top of the charts dated December 28, 2019 and January 4, 2020.

There is a big gap between Lil Uzi's album and Lil baby& # 39; My Turn & # 39 ;, which is ranked number 2 with 77,000 units. Bad bunnyMeanwhile, "YHLQMDLG" remains at number 3 with 69,000 equivalent album units.

This week's chart sees Niall HoranThe second effort of "Heartbreak Weather" debuts at number 4. The set, which marks the Only one direction the second solo album from the top five member lists, earns the spot after earning 59,000 equivalent album units. Of that sum, 42,000 are in album sales thanks to a concert ticket redemption / album sale offering with their upcoming tour and merchandise packages, making it the best-selling album of the week.

Follow it at n. ° 5 is Jhene aiko& # 39; Chilombo & # 39; that falls 3 points. In its second week, the album earns 56,000 equivalent album units. Roddy Ricch"Please excuse me for being antisocial," on the other hand, is at number 6 with 49,000 album units.

At number 7 is Don toliverThe debut studio album "Heaven or Hell" with 44,000 equivalent album units. Of the number, 3,000 are in album sales, aided by album offer products / bundles. Post Malone"Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding" slides to number 8 with 42,000 equivalent album units, while its partner was first on the list Justin BieberThe "Changes" remain at number 9 with 36,000 units.

Concluding the graph this week is the soundtrack of "Frozen IIBy climbing 8 spots, the album earned 31,000 equivalent album units, thanks to the early release of its parent film to digital retail and rental services as well as the Disney + streaming platform.

Top Ten Billboard 200 (week of March 28, 2020):