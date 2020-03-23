Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' ocean kiss is making waves

Today's forecast calls for high surf and a sweet PDA.

For those seeking some romance during these difficult times, a Hollywood couple can help. On Monday afternoon, Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks they ventured out into the blue ocean water to surf a little.

But between catching the waves together on Phillip Island in Australia, the cute couple managed to sneak a kiss on the lips.

In photos obtained by E! News, both Liam and Gabriella wore wet suits to keep warm in the cold waters. As for your beachside PDA, it's enough to get us excited about summer, even if it's the first day of spring.

This is not the first time that fans have seen the couple enjoying Australia's surf and sand. In the past few days, the duo has basked in some sun and caught some waves side by side.