Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' ocean kiss is making waves

Today's forecast calls for high surf and a sweet PDA.
For those seeking some romance during these difficult times, a Hollywood couple can help. On Monday afternoon, Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks they ventured out into the blue ocean water to surf a little.
But between catching the waves together on Phillip Island in Australia, the cute couple managed to sneak a kiss on the lips.
In photos obtained by E! News, both Liam and Gabriella wore wet suits to keep warm in the cold waters. As for your beachside PDA, it's enough to get us excited about summer, even if it's the first day of spring.
This is not the first time that fans have seen the couple enjoying Australia's surf and sand. In the past few days, the duo has basked in some sun and caught some waves side by side.
Perhaps the couple that sails together stays together!
As Liam and Gabriella continue their romance, fans learn more about why these two are such a great couple.
In a previous blog post, Gabriella proved to love adventure and the outdoors when she described her perfect Sunday.
"Wake up to tea and a nice little read on the balcony before walking to the beach for a swim. Then I will go out on the boat for a fish and a water ski, followed by a picnic lunch on a remote beach we found," she wrote. "Something delicious for dinner (maybe lasagna) and then crashing on the couch watching any new series I've become addicted to (with a block of chocolate)." Ummm, goals!
And with family approval, what you should not love about this flourishing relationship.
"The Australian connection is definitely enjoyable for both of you," a source told E! News. "She wants to be in Australia as much as he does and they both really enjoy being there and spending time with family and friends. He doesn't feel like he's being pulled away."
