Lewis Hamilton rejects the coronavirus test after meeting Idris Elba for this reason.

Addressing people's concerns after he came in contact with Idris and Sophie Trudeau, who tested positive for COVID-19, the F1 star says he feels "healthy" and has "zero symptoms."

Lewis Hamilton You are putting public health care above yours in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. British racing driver rejected a coronavirus test after meeting Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau, who tested positive for COVID-19, but she has good reason for this.

Addressing people's concerns, he posted a long statement on Twitter on Saturday, March 21. "Hi guys, I hope you all stay positive and stay busy and healthy," his statement began. "There was some speculation about my health, after being at an event where two people later tested positive for Coronavirus."

Despite his interactions with Idris and Sophie, Lewis assured his fans that "he is fine, he feels healthy and he exercises twice a day." He added that he has "zero symptoms", 17 days since he met Sophie and Idris.

The six-time Formula One world champion explained why he did not perform the test: "I spoke to my doctor and checked to see if he needed to do a test, but the truth is that there is a limited amount of testing available." And there are people who need it more than I do, especially when it didn't show any symptoms. "

However, he still ensured the safety of others around him by staying isolated since last Friday, March 13, and "kept my distance from people." He also urged others to take precautionary measures saying, "The most important thing everyone can do is stay positive, distance themselves socially if necessary, and wash their hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds."

Lewis Hamilton explains why he rejects a coronavirus test.

Lewis met Idris and Sophie, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at an event in London on March 4.Luther"The actor announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 16 and quarantined himself with his wife Sabrina Dhowre, who also tested positive for the disease. Giving an update on his conditions, the couple said Oprah Winfrey In an interview for their new Apple TV + series "Oprah Talks" they both feel good.