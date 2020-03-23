Leaked iOS 14 feature will help you keep track of your child – BGR

iOS 14 will be the star of the show at WWDC 2020 this summer, regardless of how Apple chooses to host the event in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the features of iOS 14 are regularly leaked, thanks to an early build of the OS update.

A new finding reveals that iPhone users will be able to use the Find My app to track their loved ones' locations better than ever thanks to smarter triggers.

WWDC 2020 will take place online in June due to the coronavirus pandemic – that is, if Apple doesn't cancel the event entirely, as Google was forced to do a few days ago with I / O. But WWDC is much more important to Apple. that I / O for Google. WWDC is where Apple announces updates for its various operating systems, with iOS as the star of the show. At each WWDC, Apple showcases all the new iOS features that it can reveal without spoiling the next iPhone, and then releases the first beta version of iOS.

On the other hand, Apple could very well announce everything online this year without a real keynote to further reduce in-person activities that could increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission. In any case, the beta version of iOS 14 will probably arrive on time this summer. While we wait, we have another exciting iOS 14 leak that reveals a new location feature that will help you track your kids more effectively than ever.

9to5Mac, who has discovered several other iOS 14 features in recent weeks, returns with an iOS 14 leak related to the Find My app that allows you to locate missing people or objects with GPS.

iOS 14 will bring new features to the app, including support for augmented reality (AR), as well as new location triggers. The latter is an exciting addition to the app, as it will allow you to customize the app to receive alerts when someone arrives at a place like school or work, and will alert you when someone does not arrive there in time. The app will also notify you when a contact leaves a location before a set time.

As I said before, functions are useful for monitoring your children and making sure they are where they are supposed to be. It is not spying on your children, but it is more like being informed of their whereabouts, especially when it comes to school and other activities. For example, you can set up alerts that will be triggered in cases where your child has to leave early from a particular location.

The functionality could be useful in other cases when tracking the location of loved ones might be mandatory. You can use Find My to monitor parents or others who have early stages of Alzheimer's or dementia and make sure they don't get lost during daily activities. And the feature can come in handy for keeping track of colleagues before meetings or friends who are always late for certain events.

Meanwhile, AR mode will help users locate things or people who use AR on compatible devices, to get even more accurate location data. The feature would also work with AirTag trackers that Apple is expected to release soon.

Image Source: Ray Tang / LNP / Shutterstock