Leaders, Asian community, Hollywood call for anti-Asian attacks, discrimination – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – As COVID-19 cases grow at a rapid rate in the Bay Area and across the country, so does coronavirus-related discrimination against Asian Americans, but leaders of the community and even Hollywood are calling to stop hatred. .

Comedian Chrissie Mayr posted a compilation video on Instagram of her and others singing "Kung Flu Fighting," complete with kung fu moves. The video sparked an immediate backlash, and it's just a hundred discriminatory, anti-Asian and racist attacks both online and offline, fueled by the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, the Asian-American news site "Next Shark,quot; posted a disturbing Instagram video of a group hitting, stealing, and laughing at a victim in Philadelphia.

And another Daly City viral video shows a racially charged confrontation inside a Target after an Asian man coughed.

"The enemy is COVID-19. The enemy is not Chinese Americans. So for President Trump to refer to the virus as the Chinese virus, when his own public health officials tell him not to, xenophobia unfortunately continues, "said Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco)

Assemblyman Chiu is also chairman of the California Asian Pacific Islands Legislative Committee.

He joined the Asia Pacific Policy and Planning Council, the China Affirmative Action Department and the Asian American Studies Department of San Francisco State University to launch the "AAPI Stop Hate Reporting Center,quot; to collect and track incidents. of hate, violence, and violence against Asians and Pacific Islands discrimination in the state and across the country.

Chiu said these incidents will help inform future policy discussions and encouraged people to share their stories on STOP AAPI HATE.

He also sent a letter to Governor Newsom last week urging him to condemn harassment and hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

"We have seen a huge increase in people attacking people based on how they were born and what they look like," Newsom said at a press conference on Thursday. "I just want people to know that we are better than that. We're looking at that. We're going to start enforcing that more aggressively. "

Hollywood stars are also calling him.

"Please stop prejudice and senseless violence against Asians," actor Daniel Dae Kim said on Instagram.

The star revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 and made a plea:

"Insults don't get us anywhere. When people are sick, what matters most is how to take better care of ourselves and others. ”

As part of the new "Wash the Hate,quot; hashtag campaign, notable Asian Americans like the Mulan actor Tzi Ma are raising awareness of coronavirus-related harassment.

“So the next time you wash your hands, remove the hatred you may feel for your fellow Americans. Hate will make you sick, even if the virus doesn't, "Ma said on Twitter.