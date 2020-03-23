LAUSD to Open 60 Grab & Go Food Centers for Families – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified School District has established 60 Grab & Go Food Centers amid recent developments in the global coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the Grab & Go Food Centers will be open beginning Wednesday, March 18 and will be staffed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. at 10 a.m.

Each child can bring two nutritious meals home.

Click here to find a Grab & Go food center near you.

