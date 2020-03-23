LAUSD schools will now be closed until May 1 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Schools in Los Angeles will remain closed until May 1 in a continuing effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Superintendent Austin Beutner said Monday.

Los Angeles Unified School District schools were originally scheduled to remain closed until the end of March.

"I wish I could tell you that everything will be back to normal soon, but that doesn't seem to be the case," Beutner wrote in a tweet.

Update March 23.

Update March 23.

The nation's second largest school district will be closed until May 1. Beutner said the district will provide additional updates well before May 1 on what comes next.

Meanwhile, Beutner says the district will make a "significant effort,quot; to continue helping all students learn.

It's unclear what prompted the district to extend the shutdown, but coronavirus cases rose on Sunday, with 71 new cases bringing the Los Angeles County total to 409.

The Hacienda-La Puente Unified School District also announced Monday that it will remain closed until May. Last week, Ventura County school officials said all of their schools would remain closed until May 1, with a return date scheduled for May 4, while the Bonita Unified School District said it would return on May 5. may.

Beutner is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m.