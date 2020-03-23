Lauren London, Lady Love by Nipsey Hussle, gives the key to staying strong during these dark times: frightened fans have embraced her heartwarming words

Lauren London often sets the example of how to raise spirits, all while suffering pain and suffering after losing her soul mate, Nipsey Hussle.

While millions of people around the world are scared while quarantined to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further, Lauren has turned to social media to share a message of hope.

The model said during this difficult time, and it is advised to connect with God to find a way. Many fans embraced his touching words.

One person said, "I definitely know where it came from. I thought my world was over when the police killed my brother last year. The healing is tough but not impossible. They were perfect together. I couldn't imagine losing my soulmate to that magnitude. Nip was real for sure. Who could possibly measure up? Much love to her.

This follower shared: "She is not lying. God has his way of bringing you down, and all you can do is call him. He is the greatest strength you will have."

This person wrote: “AMEN! 🙌🏼 Here is one of my favorite verses that always comforts me (Deuteronomy 31: 6 "Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or frightened by them, because the Lord your God is with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you,quot; & # 39;) more especially now. Be blessed, everyone, and walk safely. God has us. 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽 "

This sponsor stated: “Such a beautiful and strong queen. You couldn't imagine the loss you feel in losing your soulmate … Lean on God's grace to strengthen you … R.I.P. To a real in 🙏🙏💙💙💙🏁🏁🏁 ".

In a past interview, Lauren shared those sweet words about the late rapper: “We met through a mutual friend, on the phone. Since we are both from L.A., we had many friends in common. I had a couple of home friends who had dated him and came back to me like, ‘Oh my gosh! Would you like Nip! It looks like your type! "

She continued, "I wasn't dating anyone at the time, nor was I doing any of that. We met because I wanted to pick up a box of clothing she offered me after buying a pair (copies of) Crenshaw. I stopped at her store in Crenshaw and Slauson, and he said, "Do you want to hang out?"

The actress has become an inspiration to many.



