Larsa Pippen stuns in a tight jumpsuit while posing in front of a red Ferrari

Larsa Pippen went to her favorite platform, Instagram, to post a photo of her wearing a prettyLittleThing gray skinny jumpsuit as she posed for the camera in front of a fiery red Ferrari. Check out the heat wave here!

It's safe to say that the star was determined to steal compliments from her followers with the image she shared yesterday on her IG account.

And sure enough, it definitely succeeded!

As her legend suggests: "Neighborhood Watch,quot;, Larsa was ready to patrol the surrounding areas to make sure people stayed indoors in the midst of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the flashy jumpsuit, the celebrity made sure to wear matching accessories, bringing the same shades of gray.

That said, he was wearing a small Chanel backpack and a pair of trendy Fendi sneakers.

She was also swinging a couple of shades and her hair was styled in a high ponytail.

Larsa obviously dressed to impress anyway, even though she barely left her car to patrol the neighborhood.

But when he's not in his red Ferrari doing that, he's spent his quarantine time on social media, trying to stay positive and hopeful and spread those same vibes to his many fans.

More precisely, she has been posting some flashbacks, including a photo of her on the beach, lounging on the sand in a blue swimsuit that covered very little.

‘Staying at home and reading photos imagining being on the beach. What are they doing to entertain themselves? "He wrote in the caption at the time.

It makes sense that the former Real Housewives of Miami star remembered her times on the beach, enjoying the elements around her, as she is now trapped in her quarantined home.



