LA Rams Officially Unveils New Logo, Fans React Online – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new logo on Monday, before moving to their new stadium later this year.

The team shared their new look on their social media accounts, generating instant reactions.

The rams pic.twitter.com/qyspVxoHWX – Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 23, 2020

Earlier this month, fans were able to catch a glimpse of the new logo after it was leaked online.

%MINIFYHTMLaf32cc6aec8c0e6ad1b26dbd197b813611% %MINIFYHTMLaf32cc6aec8c0e6ad1b26dbd197b813612%

The new logo immediately made comparisons online with the logo belonging to another NFL team that will share the SoFi Stadium with the Rams starting next season, the Chargers.

Some fans on Twitter shared simulated images of the new logo

The Rams also previously mocked the new logo in a video showing a team employee removing a banner from the old logo, the head of a cargo ram.

Former Rams quarterback Jim Everett appears to be among the contingents who were not impressed with the new look. Everett replied to the video tweeting: "> Say this is not true, @kdemoff," referring to Rams general manager Kevin Demoff.

The SoFi stadium will be officially opened by superstar Taylor Swift when he plays there on July 25.