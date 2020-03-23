La La Anthony's son Kiyan releases sweet rap video and confirms husband Carmelo Anthony is home

It seems that La La Anthony has decided to delight her nearly 10 million Instagram followers with the help of her son, Kiyan.

While millions of people are isolated to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, they are looking for ways to entertain themselves.

La La went to social media and posted a funny video where her teenage son is cleaning and rapping on how to have fun at home and keep the virus away.

Many fans quickly realized that Carmelo Anthony is in quarantine with his family. The video went viral, and fans of the famous New Yorker told him how much they appreciated him in the comment section.

One person said this: "I think we are all a little bored inside the house 😭😭La put her to the test: / Rona made everyone bored 😩😂😂".

Another commenter stated, “Do you all remember when we used to be outside? It was the days.

The follower said: “Melo returned to the house. That's all I see here lol. I have examined the coronavirus, I'm sure the result is positive … But positive Pregnant 😍😍😘. This new generation is very talented with technology, man.

A fourth commenter shared: “This is what this quarantine is doing to people. Aww, her top notes are so cute and soft … "laaaaazy,quot;. Children as children I love to see it ❤️. These kids get creative at Tik Tok 😂 ".

In a recent interview, La La talked about motherhood and her love for her son, saying: “Kiyan is the best thing that has happened to me. It is what I am most proud of. Having it is the toughest thing I've ever done in my life, so I feel more powerful when I'm in mom mode. "

She added: “My mother always made it work with whatever she had to keep our family together, even when she was a single mother. That is why my goal in life was always not to be broken. It wasn't about having a career; I didn't even know what I wanted to do. But I knew how it felt to be broke, and I never wanted to have that feeling again. ”

She went on to explain, "It took time to get to a place where external validation was not important. When you're on TV, people always have something to say, and this was before Instagram and Twitter, where they tear you apart every second of the day. Also, I please people, and I wanted everyone to like me and be my friends. I used to let people run me because I didn't want to mess up, but I learned that doing what's best for you is sometimes necessary. "

La La is kept busy and fans entertained.



