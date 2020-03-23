Kylie Jenner posts her sister Selfie with Kendall in the middle of their fight

Nothing can stop Kylie Jenner to post the perfect selfie.

On Sunday Keeping up with the Kardashians star was hilariously called by Kendall Jennerfor sharing a selfie of the two of them while they are "fighting,quot;.

"Throwback,quot;, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics captioned the photo, where you can see the two sisters having a moment of twinning in their white outfits. Confused, Kendall replied, "Aren't we fighting?" Admitting that she felt herself in the picture, Kylie replied, "yes, but my boobs are fine in this photo." The dynamic duo's older sister Khloe Kardashian He also intervened, writing: "We miss you."

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the Kardashian family has taken social distancing very seriously. Kylie turned to Instagram to urge her followers to "self-quarantine,quot; during the pandemic and joked that she is already a champion to stay. "I'm on day 8," he told his followers on March 18. "My pregnancy prepared me for this one."