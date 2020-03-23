Kylie Jenner posts her sister Selfie with Kendall in the middle of their fight

Nothing can stop Kylie Jenner to post the perfect selfie.
On Sunday Keeping up with the Kardashians star was hilariously called by Kendall Jennerfor sharing a selfie of the two of them while they are "fighting,quot;.
"Throwback,quot;, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics captioned the photo, where you can see the two sisters having a moment of twinning in their white outfits. Confused, Kendall replied, "Aren't we fighting?" Admitting that she felt herself in the picture, Kylie replied, "yes, but my boobs are fine in this photo." The dynamic duo's older sister Khloe Kardashian He also intervened, writing: "We miss you."
Following the coronavirus outbreak, the Kardashian family has taken social distancing very seriously. Kylie turned to Instagram to urge her followers to "self-quarantine,quot; during the pandemic and joked that she is already a champion to stay. "I'm on day 8," he told his followers on March 18. "My pregnancy prepared me for this one."
Wanting to inspire her fans on how to stay busy as they drifted apart, Kylie continued, "Towards the end of my pregnancy, helicopters flew over my house every day, so I was afraid to go out. But it was my decision to do so. I get bored. I watched movies, read books. I did full spa days and took long baths. "
Now with her daughter Stormi Webster To keep her company, the 22-year-old has spent quality time with her mini-self. After sharing her throwback with Kendall, Kylie posted a sweet photo of herself, Stormi, and her stuffed animal Donald Duck huddled on the couch with their Stories. She captioned the photo: "Stormy all day movies and Donald is just life now."
Kim Kardashian He also shared how the famous family is taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus.
"I was organizing my photos on my phone and I found this and I miss my sisters, but we are all socially estranged and we keep separate from each other," wrote the mother of four. "It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and that of everyone else."
Kim added: "PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart,quot;
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
