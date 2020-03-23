KUWK: Kim Kardashian's grandmother, MJ, has been in quarantine for over a month. Kim surprises her with a sweet special delivery!

Kim Kardashian's grandmother, MJ, has apparently been in quarantine for a month already in the midst of the spread of the Coronavirus, the COVID-19 virus, and her loving granddaughter decided to surprise her with her favorite beignets! That thoughtful!

The freshly made gift was specially given to Mary Jo Campbell after a month of living in isolation and it was also a total surprise!

%MINIFYHTMLc6218ca261518ed76b31c848c914c02411% %MINIFYHTMLc6218ca261518ed76b31c848c914c02412%

In a clip showing the baked goods, Kim shared with her followers that ‘(the grandmother) loves beignets so much and that she has actually been quarantined in her place for over a month. She has been very cautious. So I'm so excited to send it to her specifically, I'm going to surprise her. "

Desserts are, as it turns out, from his friend, the company of Christina Milian, which started in the summer of last year.

With that said, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made sure to yell at him: ‘Thank you so much to Beignet Box for keeping my family really happy. You know I love supporting small businesses right now and Beignet Box is one of my favorites. "

In the video caption, the mother of four also wrote, "I can't wait to surprise my grandma MJ with her favorite candy! @Beignetbox Deliver!"

Obviously, she was expecting the sweet surprise for MJ, but it was also a great way to let her followers know that her friend's company is up for it too.

After all, since almost everyone is in quarantine right now, good to know!

As for MJ, it makes sense that he has been in quarantine for much longer than most people.

Mom Kris Jenner spoke about the health issues of the 85-year-old and said, "My mom MJ is a breast cancer survivor and so are dozens of my friends."

Ad %MINIFYHTMLc6218ca261518ed76b31c848c914c02480% %MINIFYHTMLc6218ca261518ed76b31c848c914c02480%

The virus affects older people and people with other health problems more, so it's good to hear that Grandma MJ is being extremely careful.



Post views:

0 0