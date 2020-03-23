KP: Story of a Genius: Wanted to be England's Ashes Hero | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML789929a4067561627f0f7dee51d450dd11% %MINIFYHTML789929a4067561627f0f7dee51d450dd12%









19:29



After a hostile tour of South Africa, Kevin Pietersen's next challenge was the ashes of 2005. It turned out to be one of the best test series.

He entertained, amazed, enraged, and divided. But for many cricket fans in England, Kevin Pietersen is the best hitter they have ever seen.

He achieved four Ashes victories, a first ICC World Trophy, nearly 14,000 international races and was involved in his fair share of controversy.

In & # 39; Story of a Genius & # 39 ;, Nasser Hussain traces the ups and downs of KP's career in England, as well as his education in South Africa and his future plans.

Every Monday for the next few weeks, we're re-posting the episodes on skysports.com: We started last week with Taking the Leap, as we charted KP's initial run, moved to England, and debuted internationally.

Now we go to the ashes of 2005, with The Perfect Stage, that you can see in the video at the top of the page.

Pietersen leaves after his century at the 2005 Ashes Test at The Oval

Pietersen couldn't have a better way to win over doubting England fans than helping his new country get the ashes back, and he did it in style with a resounding display in the fifth round.

It was to test a series and performance that would change his life, catapulting him to stardom and earning him and his fellow travelers a trip to Buckingham Palace to collect MBE, so how did it all happen?

Pietersen and Marcus Trescothick (left) during England's ash celebrations

Nasser travels to Cannock CC to discover what Pietersen was like when he first came to the UK and how he beat averages in his first three seasons with Nottinghamshire before leaving the county under a cloud with a year remaining on his contract at Trent Bridge.

His performances, along with his three hundred ODIs against South Africa and a brutal 91 against Australia, convinced England captain Michael Vaughan that he wanted Pietersen on his Ashes team, even if he wasn't the easiest player to handle.

From his one hand in England's defeat in Lord & # 39; s in the first Test to a resounding end in The Oval, Pietersen showed his incredible skill.

But the problems were just around the corner …