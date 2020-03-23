Kourtney Kardashian talks about marriage and more in the room

Keep up to date with Kourtney.
That is exactly what E! Jason Kennedy made tonight brand new In the room. We are, of course, talking about the individual conversation Jason had with keeping up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian.
How KUWTK It's been on the air for 17 seasons (with season 18 premiered on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m.), it certainly seems like we know all about the oldest Kardashian. However, in typical In the room In fashion, viewers looked closely at the most private Kardashian-Jenner.
Kourtney not only talked about her past relationship with Scott DisickBut he also talked about the launch of his lifestyle site, Poosh.com.
Oh, and she has a lot to say about her famous family. We are talking about which sister can keep a secret, who is the funniest and much more.
For everything this week In the room He taught us about Kourtney, scroll through our main conclusions below.
Why you will never have an onscreen relationship again:
Like E! Readers surely know this, Kourtney and Scott dated for almost 10 years before separating in July 2015. Although the duo are no longer romantically involved, they work hard to raise their three children: Mason Disick (10) Penelope Disick (7) and Reick Disick (5)
"The only thing I don't really share is my relationships," Kourtney admitted. "Scott and I, for 10 years together, our entire relationship was on the show and I felt the price it cost us, you know, there were other things as well, obviously I felt it was difficult for our relationship."
After experiencing all of that in their past relationship, Kourtney made it clear that "he will never share a relationship again." While the E! The personality remained shy about her romantic life, she noted that she was "happy,quot; right now, but she was open to the idea of marriage.
"I feel like I'm really happy, but I think if it were the right situation, I think it's something I would like," said the former Lord Disick. "But I don't feel like it's missing."
On her children's unique personalities:
As we joked, Kourtney confirmed that he had changed his approach, making his children his top priority. Therefore, it was not surprising when the mother of three had the best things to say about her offspring.
According to Kourtney, Mason is "really fun,quot;, "stylish,quot;, "very organized,quot; and "very deep,quot;. As for Penelope, Kourtney called her the "caretaker,quot; since her only daughter "loves to take care of people,quot;. However, Penelope is not a copycat.
"She won't take anything," Kourtney continued. "If I even speak to her in a certain way, she will tell me: 'Don't talk to me like that'."
While talking about her younger reign, Kourtney said the 5-year-old girl is "super sensitive."
"He saw a squirrel the other day, out the window, and started crying because everything was alone," he added. "So, he opened the window and wanted to talk to the squirrel and get food. He has a bigger heart."
Christopher Polk / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
Kourtney talks doing Poosh alone and learning from Kris Jenner:
Yes, Kris Jenner She is the matriarch Kardashian-Jenner, but Kourtney knew she wanted to launch her lifestyle site, Poosh.com "on my own." For those who don't remember, Kourtney launched the site in August 2019, providing readers with content on clean beauty, health, wellness, and more.
"I felt like I didn't need his help," Kourtney admitted to Jason. "I really felt it was something I could do only with the right equipment."
Furthermore, Kourtney felt that Poosh's content was not really his mother's "thing,quot;. However, Kourtney called her mother a great mentor.
Thanks to Kris's advice to "not take no for an answer," Kourtney said she and her sisters are "a little scary at times when it comes to business."
"My mother always taught us, 'If you hear the answer no, you're asking the wrong person'," Kourtney shared before reflecting on his days as Kris's assistant.
Apparently one summer during college, Kourtney followed the famous mom at work. "I learned a lot from listening to how he talks on the phone. It is not unpleasant, my parents were always very kind to people," said the reality star.
Embracing being 40:
Kourtney is 40 years old and fabulous. Despite stressing out before her historic birthday, Kris's eldest stated that she now "feels amazing."
"There was this pressure, I think about where you think you are supposed to be at a certain age. I think for some reason 40 for me really made me analyze my life," he said of his anxiety before his big birthday. . "And I was really overwhelmed."
Kourtney apparently "cried every day for no reason." Ultimately, this self-insight resulted in positive changes for Kourtney.
"There was intense pressure from everyone. Like, 'You have to see the best thing you've seen coming down the stairs to your party!' I don't like being the center of attention, so I didn't even know if I wanted a party, "he broadcast. "I woke up on my birthday even though I felt great."
Kourtney says to her sisters:
Despite the occasional fights in KUWTKKourtney had nothing but positive things to say about his sisters. For starters, Kourtney said that the supermodel sister Kendall Jenner he is the one with whom he "relates,quot; the most.
However, according to Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian keep the best secrets "Definitely not Kim (Kardashian) "Kourtney joked." She will say, no matter what it is, she can't help it. She has to tell someone. "
The funniest Kardashian-Jenner? Kourtney stated that Kylie Jenner it's "very, very fun,quot;.
"Kylie can be a lot of fun, she could be a lot of fun and she has a very good perspective," Kourtney explained.
In the room airs tonight at 8 p.m. only on E!
%MINIFYHTML1875b96d0fb0d811cae461421e6ecd5717%