Klyde Warren Park offers limited access during coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Downtown Dallas' Klyde Warren Park is still a place for people to go for some fresh air and a little exercise, but not much else right now.

The park will remain open during regular operating hours, but everyone is urged to maintain adequate social distance (six feet between people).

Anyone who does not feel well should not visit it.

Due to the Shelter in Place order issued in Dallas County, Klyde Warren Park has made the following adjustments until further notice:

· Food trucks and Relish have stopped serving, although Savor remains open for takeaway and limited delivery.

· The toilets are closed.

· The water sources have been turned off.

· My best friend's park (the dog park) is closed.

· All bistro tables and chairs have been removed and stacked in the park's reading and games room.

· All scheduled programs and game cart operations are still suspended

· The playground is closed.

· The water features are off.

· Security and cleaning staff will remain in place.

For updates directly from Klyde Warren Park, click here.