Kim Kardashian's tight latex outfit gives her a real fight

Beauty is pain, even for Kim Kardashian. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star looked undeniably stunning when she attended Paris Fashion Week earlier this week in a tight-fitting latex outfit from her Balmain brand, but she actually had a nightmare while trying to put it on.

In a new preview clip from the star's long-running reality TV series, the 39-year-old woman could be seen struggling as she tried to slip into her caramel-colored latex suit. "It's stuck in my skin … I think I hurt my shoulder," joked Kim, who got two other people to help her with the outfit.

She continued to move her body, flexing her muscles and clenching her teeth. "This is fashion week," added Kim, before drinking what appeared to be orange juice.

Sister Kourtney Kardashian, who was also wearing a latex suit, chimed in with a dry humor, saying, "Who goes to church in latex? We do it!" The famous sisters went to attend Kanye WestThe Sunday service in the city with another latex outfit that was designed by Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

"If you have to pee … I'm going to hold it," Kourt noted, "You're going to have to hold it until 2:00."

After she successfully donned the outfit, Kim only needed the last touch for her look. "Guys, now I need the coat with the gloves. Now I will be completely boxed in," he said. "It's like me, as a housewife, washing dishes with gloves."

The fight was worth it. Kim alongside Kourt drew attention at the fashion event on the set, which accentuated her hourglass figure.