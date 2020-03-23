Kim Kardashian tries to block the novel about her and Ray J's infamous sex tape

WENN / Avalon

Kim Kardashian He can't seem to escape his past. A new report suggests that the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star and her team are trying to stop the release of an upcoming Nobel Laureate titled" Post Famous "that will build on her sextape scandal with her ex-boyfriend, Lightning J.

According to PageSix, the book, written by former family confidant Kevin Dickson, follows a main character named Zia Zandrian, who bears a striking resemblance to the founder of KKW Cosmetics. In addition to sparking speculation that it's about Kim, the novel will see Zia Zandrian selling her sex tape for $ 5 million at her mother's behest.

"It seemed like an absolute certainty that the deal would happen [with that publisher]," said one source. "Another author [who writes for] the same publisher even approached Kev to say they were excited because they had heard that they [now both ] were going to be published by the same company. "

The source, however, noted that Kevin received a sudden and unexpected "courteous pass". Editorial experts said they had been told that if they published the book, they would face a legal backlash, adding that "it wouldn't be worth it." Despite that, Kevin is reportedly in talks with two other houses, as well as a studio that is interested in making a television adaptation of the novel.

Kim made headlines in 2007 after Vivid Entertainment released the infamous sex tape featuring Kim and Ray J. Denying persistent rumors that Kris Jenner involved in its sale, founder Steven Hirsch called the rumors "nonsense." However, he confirmed that his company paid Kardashian to publish the images, and was silent regarding rumors that his fee was up to $ 5 million.