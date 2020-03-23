Kim Kardashian surprises her & # 39; Cautious & # 39; quarantined with Beignets

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; She prepares a box of her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell's favorite gift as she reveals that MJ has been isolating herself for over a month.



Kim Kardashian She is a sweet granddaughter. On Saturday March 21, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star was filmed preparing a box of beignets to surprise her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, to whom she revealed that she had been in quarantine for over a month.

Through Instagram Story, the wife of Kanye West showed off several boxes of MJ's favorite goodies. "[Grandma] loves beignets and has been quarantined in place, really, for over a month," she said in the video post. "She has been very cautious. So I am so excited to send them specifically that I am going to surprise her."

In the clip, the 39-year-old added, "You can't wait to surprise my grandmother MJ with her favorite treats!" She also expressed her gratitude to the company of her friend Christina Milian, from whom the sweets came. "Thank you so much to Beignet Box for keeping my family really happy," she said cheerfully, reminding people she loves "supporting small businesses right now and Beignet Box is one of my favorites."

The surprise for her 85-year-old grandmother came after Kim and Kanye received a backlash for their infamous phone call with Taylor Swift. A full version of the call, which made its way online, revealed that the rapper "Stronger" never told the "Look what you made me do" singer that he was going to include "I did that damn famous." "line in their song" Famous "from 2016.

The complete leak caused the hashtag "Kanye West Is Over" to be trending on Twitter. "I've been telling them Kanye was trash from day one. Kim and Kanye tried to destroy the life and career of a young woman to get free publicity for their trash album and they all hit it off," he tweeted. Another said, "The way everyone finally knows that Kanye and Kim are bullshit and Taylor never lied."

In response to the reaction, Kim hit the Like button in the fan tweet that defended her and her husband about the matter. The particular post read: "The video did not show anything new. We all knew it. I am so confused right now."