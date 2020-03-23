Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson never get back together despite being in quarantine together

%MINIFYHTMLb2c0d043e94be571476ebebb1d2d0a3511% %MINIFYHTMLb2c0d043e94be571476ebebb1d2d0a3512%

According to a source, the Cleveland Cavaliers player has stayed at the home of the & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; for a few days to spend time with her daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian and ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson They are not back together. Practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player were reportedly quarantined together, but it was said to be more for the sake of their daughter.

"Tristan has been around and stayed at Khloe's house for a few days so that she can spend time with True. Everyone is healthy," a source told PEOPLE about why the former couple did their self-isolation together. Disregarding any possibility of their being together again, the source added: "Khloe and Tristan are not back together. Again, being the best parents is their only priority."

Days earlier, another source told Us Weekly that Khloe "has no negative or negative feelings for Tristan at this time." The source went on to explain: "Being quarantined has made her feel weak for him, and she knows that he will always be a part of her life in some way because he is True's father. Khloe has been open and receptive towards Tristan."

Khloe and Tristan made their Instagram romance official in December 2016 months after they were seen leaving a Los Angeles nightclub together. A year later, the two announced that they were expecting their first child together. However, they broke up in February 2019 after he was accused of cheating with Kylie JennerPrevious BFF Jordyn Woods.

Since then, it was often reported that Tristan had attempted to retrieve Khloé. "He feels guilty and knows how badly he was wrong. Khloe was the best thing that ever happened to him and he knows he made many mistakes," a source told E! News in late 2019. "He's trying to make up for it." However, Khloe was said to have no interest "in giving him another chance."

Khloe Kardashian missed her family.

Putting her ex-boyfriend aside, Khloe confessed to fans that it was difficult for her to stay away from her Kardashian-Jenner clan while following security guidelines to fight the spread of COVID-19. Uploading a flashback video of her sisters and children running across an open and spacious land, she admitted, "I miss these days! This wasn't that long ago! I miss my family."