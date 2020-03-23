Kenyans Must Maintain Social Distance As Closing Nears | News

%MINIFYHTML016dcebcee04611cb1f4685952cf77d911% %MINIFYHTML016dcebcee04611cb1f4685952cf77d912%

Kenya is moving towards a blockade as the number of coronavirus cases increases to 15.

The government suspends all international flights from Wednesday and has ordered that pubs and restaurants remain closed.

Kenyans are also urged to take social distancing seriously.

But that's a problem in sprawling informal settlements where people don't have room to isolate themselves or even have access to running water.

Catherine Soi of Al Jazeera reports from the capital Nairobi.