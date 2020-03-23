Kenya Moore reveals the best of her Vacay in Greece: her photos make some fans cry

Kenya Moore shared some photos and videos from the trip to Greece that she and the RHOA ladies had a while back. He also told people what was most wonderful about this trip.

‘The best thing about #Greece was having @thebrooklyndaly there every night. We were able to go to #santorini from Athens, and it was one of the most memorable trips I have ever had. What I do can be difficult at times, but it is much easier when you have genuine friendships and love from people who love you and off camera. Thanks to my sisters @ cynthiabailey10 and @Kandi for being there through thick and thin. I love you both. Thanks #teamtwirl for being the most loyal fans anyone can have. Please stay safe and be blessed. #love #family #RHOA ", Kenya captioned her post.

Fans sent their love to Kenya in the comments.

Someone said, "I wish they had shown her more on the show, forgetting everything else," and a follower posted this: "We love you Kenya, you always stay classy and you represent black women well." Nene is a shame to all of us smh. Stay blessed queen. "

One commenter posted this: ‘It was very discouraging to see the cast continue to bother you after knowing what you were experiencing. I'm sorry you endured it, but I know you came out stronger. "

Someone else said: ‘Kandi and Cynthia are wonderful friends. Please treasure them. I hope to meet you ladies one day. Take care of yourself.

Another follower posted: ‘This will also happen darling, it's never good for another woman to kick you while you're down! And you'll be fine looking where you are today! "

Just the other day, Kenya counted her blessings inside her home.

During social estrangement, he told his fans that he was home, counting his blessings. He also shared a video where we can see a little of his amazing home.



