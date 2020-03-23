Kelly Ripa is on "Root Watch,quot; looking for grays after going without her usual hair date

Live! With Kelly and Ryan Hostess Kelly Ripa is practicing social distancing like everyone else in the world, but that means she had to miss her regular hair date. Now, Ripa jokes that he is on "root watch,quot; and tracks his grays because he was unable to get his color treatment.

On Sunday night, Ripa shared in her Instagram story that she was on "Root watch week one,quot; because she had to make the small sacrifice of skipping her date. Ripa posted a photo showing her hair parted in half, revealing gray at the roots.

Beauty salons are closed, which is why Kelly Ripa has started a "root clock,quot; on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/4Ew3JvArwp – Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 23, 2020

Since several states across the country have closed "nonessential,quot; businesses in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, salons have suffered greatly. Many have closed their doors for the foreseeable future, but where does that leave customers who need regular color treatment and maintenance?

Brooklyn-based stylist Mischa G said fashion that people shouldn't worry about their hair because it will still be here when the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end. She also advised people to contact their stylists for the best "tips and tricks,quot; for keeping hair healthy with products at home.

"In the current climate in particular, having the technology to do this is a wonderful thing, but it doesn't change the fact that I would never recommend my clients to cut their hair at home!"

He said having a professional repair the damage to hair of clients trying to make their own cuts and colors at home will be slower and more costly than waiting patiently and having a professional do it properly once it's safe to do so. .

Mischa G says that when customers are at home, they should take care of their hair with "a healthy diet and plenty of hydration." He also recommended leave-in conditioners and moisturizing oils.

As for Kelly Ripa, she and co-host Ryan Seacrest will stream their show remotely from their respective homes during the pandemic. She and her husband, Mark Consuelos, recently donated $ 1 million to convey relief efforts during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ad

Live! With Kelly and Ryan transmits mornings from Monday to Friday in syndication.



Post views:

0 0