Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest broadcast live from home

Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest They have officially joined the stars by redefining what it means to work from home.
With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, hosting a daily talk show has proven challenging for the stars we wake up to on television every morning.
Given current social distancing protocols, all the shows have said goodbye to their live studio audiences and have even had to join their co-hosts from afar, down to their basement. But, thanks to the magic of technology, more and more programs are discovering how to reach their viewers in new and ingenious ways.
Ripa and Seacrest joined the remote club this week after teasing fans with their plans. "So THIS is happening. Tune in tomorrow for @livekellyandryan and watch us learn live remotely," the mother of three wrote on Instagram Sunday along with a photo from her planning conference call. "What could go wrong?"
On Monday morning, they presented their first "homemade,quot; edition of Live, which featured the co-hosts, normally sitting side by side in New York City, now chatting from across the country on a split screen.
The homemade version even featured guests, including Ripa's famous husband, Mark Consuelos, Seacrest's girlfriend, Shayna Taylor Y Carson Kressleyas well as a cooking segment featuring Taylor and Seacrest from their own kitchen.
Thanks to the couple's matching sweatpants, some fans may have wondered, "Can we have Live from home every day?
Well, we're actually in luck because the show will air from home all week. As for Kelly and Ryan, they are discovering this new normal just like the rest of us.
"We feel the same way you do," Seacrest said. "We are anxious. We are a little scared. Sometimes we can feel frustrated, but we are trying to make the most of it and we are very happy that you are here with us today."
And, for the uplifting list of "what's right,quot; co-hosts during this time, check out the clip above!
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML6e9f703480af7a8cd22383a858315c4317%