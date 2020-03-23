Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest broadcast live from home

Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest They have officially joined the stars by redefining what it means to work from home.

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, hosting a daily talk show has proven challenging for the stars we wake up to on television every morning.

Given current social distancing protocols, all the shows have said goodbye to their live studio audiences and have even had to join their co-hosts from afar, down to their basement. But, thanks to the magic of technology, more and more programs are discovering how to reach their viewers in new and ingenious ways.

Ripa and Seacrest joined the remote club this week after teasing fans with their plans. "So THIS is happening. Tune in tomorrow for @livekellyandryan and watch us learn live remotely," the mother of three wrote on Instagram Sunday along with a photo from her planning conference call. "What could go wrong?"