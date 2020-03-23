Kelly Clarkson has no "pride or shame" after being forced to use the boy's bathroom during self-isolation

%MINIFYHTML53ba16171af44136cdace5cf4c40d47811% %MINIFYHTML53ba16171af44136cdace5cf4c40d47812%

Instagram

The presenter of & # 39; The Kelly Clarkson Show & # 39; He reveals on his social media page that he had to use the bathroom of son Remington Alexander because his plumbing froze in the small cabin in Montana.

Up News Info –

Forces of despair Kelly Clarkson take drastic measures while practicing self-isolation in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak. On Sunday March 22, the host of "Kelly Clarkson's show"He confessed to using his 3-year-old son's potty when the pipes in his family's private cabin in Montana were not working.

Turning to Twitter to share the story, the 37-year-old singer said, "So our plumbing froze in our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my little boy's potty. And so I'm not proud of it! shame!" On the positive note of the incident, he noted: "Every day brings something that I thought I would never do hahahaha."

%MINIFYHTML53ba16171af44136cdace5cf4c40d47813% %MINIFYHTML53ba16171af44136cdace5cf4c40d47814%

%MINIFYHTML53ba16171af44136cdace5cf4c40d47815% %MINIFYHTML53ba16171af44136cdace5cf4c40d47816%

Kelly Clarkson confessed that she used her son's potty.

Clarkson's confession made many of his followers laugh. One in particular tweeted, "Girl, you win the best tweet of the week." Another shared a similar experience: "I have been there with my mother's potty that I put away after she passed away. I fell and hurt my knee, so the rest will be left to your imagination."

Another follower, who claims to be a plumbing business owner, offered the "Stronger" beating killer advice on how to deal with frozen pipes. "Open all the cabinets and get a heater that blows into the pipes under the sink. Use a hair dryer if necessary and turn the taps on a bit so the water moves when it thaws," the fan tweeted.

The post in the bathroom appeared a few days after Clarkson postponed his Las Vegas residency, "Invincible." Using Instagram, the singer of "Because of You" announced: "… out of concern and concern for the safety of all, we have chosen to postpone the opening of my residence in Las Vegas on April 1, & # 39; Invincible & # 39 ;, until July ".

While "hiding in Montana," Clarkson used his free time to entertain fans with a version of Mariah Carey"Disappears." In the opening of his Instagram video post, he explained, "I thought it would be great, because people keep asking, you know, 'Hey, are you going to make some videos or something?' Fans keep saying , 'Where are you?'

<br />

The "Piece by Piece" singer also explains, "We came here because we knew we would have some free time since this is all happening, but I still thought it would be great to start with 'Vanishing'."

Mariah Carey reacted to Clarkson's cover.

Noticing the publication of the Clarkson cover, Carey responded by writing in the comment section, "Beautiful performance!" Success creator "One Sweet Day" added: "I know you generally work 30 hours a day, 8 days a week, so this must be a great fit for you (as it is for all of us!) sending the videos !! when you call below ".