Katrina Kaif to work with Amitabh Bachchan on her upcoming Deadly?

Katrina Kaif is surely one of Bollywood's most beloved actresses. She is glamorous, talented, fit, and her endearing personality adds to all of this perfectly. Katrina's latest project, Sooryavanshi, was slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2020, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the release date of this director Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty director was indefinitely delayed. But now that filming and post-production for Sooryavanshi have ended and the film is fully ready for release as soon as the effect of the virus subsides, the actress apparently decided on her next project. Sources claim that Katrina will be working on the comedy for life of Super 30 director Vikas Bahl, which has tentatively been titled Deadly. A source close to development told a prominent newspaper, "The film is tentatively titled Mortal as the story centers on a funeral. Katrina loved the basic premise, which essentially traces the protagonist's journey of self-discovery with humorous overtones and gave an instant go-ahead to Vikas. "

The source further added: "It was supposed to start in May, but after the coronavirus scare worldwide, manufacturers are waiting for things to work out before heading to reconnaissance." Speaking about Katrina's grooming, the source said, "She is looking to push boundaries and explore new genres at this stage in her career that is, in a way, also a journey of self-discovery."

In addition to being a story about self-discovery, the film has a father-daughter relationship at the center of it and Amitabh Bachchan has been approached for the role of Katrina's father. The source said: “Vikas and Katrina have discussed the central character of the father with Amitabh Bachchan, who has shown great interest in making the film. However, he has yet to sign on the dotted line. "We hope that an official announcement about the same will be made soon.