Kareena Kapoor Khan sends her prayers to Italy

The coronavirus has really rocked the world, and there are no two ways to do it. The pandemic originated in a city called Wuhan in China, and in a span of months it has gripped every corner of the world. Among the countries suffering from COVID -19, Italy is the most affected with more than 5,000 deaths so far.

The entire world is praying for Italy in the hope that they will overcome these difficult times soon. Now joining that list are Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The actress, who recently joined social media, shared a photo with Saif from the trip to Italy along with a heartfelt caption. Kareena wrote: "Amore Italia. My love and I are praying for all of you."

Well, we are completely with you on this Bebo!

Speaking of India's condition, the government has urged people to isolate themselves since social distancing is the only way we can prevent the virus from spreading among the country's population.