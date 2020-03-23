Kandi Burruss posts RHOA cast tour hot throwback swimsuit photos while quarantined

%MINIFYHTML015b4acb495524638db44b829e9227ad11% %MINIFYHTML015b4acb495524638db44b829e9227ad12%

It appears the star has been looking back on the good days now that everyone is quarantined due to the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus. With that said, Kandi Burruss turned to social media to share some photos from her Real Housewives of Atlanta cast trip to Greece.

Kandi surprised her followers when she posted the photos to her Instagram yesterday.

She wore a cropped black swimsuit and looked super sexy as fans were quick to tell her in the comment section.

It was, of course, a very dramatic vacation at the time, but it was still great in its own way, especially now that you can look back while practicing social distancing.

At the same time, it was also a way for the celebrity to prepare viewers of the Real Housewives of Atlanta for the full conclusion of the trip to Greece that will finally air on the show.

The former Xscape singer also wore an animal print costume in the beach photos, as well as black sunglasses.

In the caption, she wrote: ‘Be sure to tune in to the new #RHOA episode tonight on @bravotv! "Travel to Greece!"

The same post also featured a boomerang video of her barefoot in the arena.

Then there was a photo of all the cast members, including Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton, and Cynthia Bailey, all wearing bathing suits of different types.

For example, Kenya wore a white swimsuit while Porsha wore a fairly colorful one.

The two managed to stand out due to the fact that all the other ladies wore black pieces.

The outing may have been fun and memorable, but it was also full of drama and conflict, with NeNe and Kenya in particular having an explosive fight.

As for Kandi, she was the one who really tried to be a peacemaker to enemies and even gave advice!



