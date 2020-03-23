Josh Warrington must wait for the world title unification clash against Can Xu | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTMLfc00914bff71bd2a0e11bdb20e1d266211% %MINIFYHTMLfc00914bff71bd2a0e11bdb20e1d266212%









%MINIFYHTMLfc00914bff71bd2a0e11bdb20e1d266213% %MINIFYHTMLfc00914bff71bd2a0e11bdb20e1d266214%







2:11



Josh Warrington was ready to defend his world title at Leeds this summer

Josh Warrington was ready to defend his world title at Leeds this summer

Josh Warrington was ready to announce a world title unification matchup against Can Xu, but he still hopes his comeback fight can be rescheduled.

%MINIFYHTMLfc00914bff71bd2a0e11bdb20e1d266215% %MINIFYHTMLfc00914bff71bd2a0e11bdb20e1d266216%

The IBF featherweight champion has re-linked with promoter Eddie Hearn, who confirmed that he had “ agreed to the terms & # 39; & # 39; for Warrington to face rival champion Xu, with the title & # 39; super & # 39; of the WBA also up for grabs this summer in Headingley, the home of Leeds Rhinos.

But ambitious plans for the Yorkshireman have been suspended due to the coronavirus, and the British Boxing Board of Control has now extended its suspension in boxing tournaments until the end of April.

Can Xu of China accepted the terms of a unification clash with Warrington

"I think we were on stage where we were about to announce a fight and a date," said Warrington. Sky Sports News. "We talked about going to Headingley for a unification fight, so I hope that can happen."

"I know Headingley was going to be flexible with dates, so I hope that when this is all over we can arrange a fight date later in the year."

"It's what I've been screaming for the past few years. Since winning the world title and defending it against some of the best in the world. I'm desperate to win another belt. You break your brain, you keep training and disconnecting, and you're at a stage in the one that is about to be announced, and suddenly, it breaks under your feet.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has been planning Warrington's next fight

"It's kind of frustrating, but I've had a bit of a bad mood, I've had a little moan, but I can't worry too much, because a lot of people are in worse situations, in worse situations than me."

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn revealed that he struck a deal with Xu in a Instagram lives with Warrington, saying: "We have agreed terms with Can Xu to have that big fight for you in the summer, hopefully. The 'super' title of the WBA is at stake. IBF title, probably Ring magazine belt. "

Warrington must also fit another IBF mandatory title defense against Kid Galahad on his uncertain schedule after earning a points victory over the Sheffield man last June, but he insists that unification matches are his top priority.

1:03 Kid Galahad stopped Claudio Marrero in a final IBF tie in February Kid Galahad stopped Claudio Marrero in a final IBF tie in February

"I just want to be a part of entertaining fights," said Warrington. "For me, once you have checked a box, you usually advance in your career. You don't want to brush up on the old terrain, especially with the facts that fighting wasn't the most entertaining fight."

"Listen, if I have to fight him again, I have to fight him again, it's the IBF's decisions, but as I say, right now, all I want to do is win another belt and be part of the fights that the people remember. "