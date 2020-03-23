Jon Bon Jovi wants your help to write a song

Jon Bon Jovi need your help

On Sunday Bon Jovi The leader revealed that he is working on a new song and that he needs help writing it. Inspired by recent events surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, Bon Jovi titled the song "Do What You Can,quot; and called on fans everywhere to share their stories to complete the remaining verses of the song.

Addressing his fans with a heartfelt YouTube video, the rock legend said, "These are tough times we're going through. Unknown territory. The great unknown. But one thing's for sure, we'll make it. Now I did." What I do best is sit on my guitar and try to put something into words for you, maybe brighten up your day. This is my idea: we write this together. "

So far, Bon Jovi has written the chorus and the first two verses of the song, and has encouraged everyone to come together as a means of spreading positivity.