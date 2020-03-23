Jon Bon Jovi wants your help to write a song

Jon Bon Jovi need your help
On Sunday Bon Jovi The leader revealed that he is working on a new song and that he needs help writing it. Inspired by recent events surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, Bon Jovi titled the song "Do What You Can,quot; and called on fans everywhere to share their stories to complete the remaining verses of the song.
Addressing his fans with a heartfelt YouTube video, the rock legend said, "These are tough times we're going through. Unknown territory. The great unknown. But one thing's for sure, we'll make it. Now I did." What I do best is sit on my guitar and try to put something into words for you, maybe brighten up your day. This is my idea: we write this together. "
So far, Bon Jovi has written the chorus and the first two verses of the song, and has encouraged everyone to come together as a means of spreading positivity.
"I'm going to play the second verse but tell me your story," he continued. "Tell me what you're going through. Tell me how you feel. Tell me if it hurts. Talk about graduation from high school to be canceled. Talk about that prom that may not happen. Talk about baby coming: no There's nothing you can do about it. Talk about the paycheck you're missing. Talk about fear. Look out the window and you're wondering what to do with all of this. "
To wrap up his message, Bon Jovi reminded his fans that everyone is in this together and that they should keep their spirits up. "Just remember: we'll get over it. So sing your song. Me and you together. And remember: you can't do what you do. Do what you can."
Then, the "You Give Love A Bad Name,quot; singer performed what he had already written. For the first verse, Bon Jovi made reference to the closing of borders and schools and reiterated the fears of the public in the midst of the pandemic.
Channeling his motto "Do what you can,quot;, he launched into the chorus: "When you can't do what you do / you do what you can / this is not my prayer / it's just a thought I want to send / Here we bend, we don't break / Down here we all understand / When you can't do what you do / You do what you can ".
Listen to Bon Jovi's new song "Do What You Can,quot; in the heartwarming video above!
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
