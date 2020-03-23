Joe Biden presents his own briefing to counter Trump's daily attention: Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf7e07e58ccaf530de3eec19f6ce1eb3b11% %MINIFYHTMLf7e07e58ccaf530de3eec19f6ce1eb3b12%

Joe Biden debuted Monday in his speech to President Donald Trump's daily coronavirus briefings in a 15-minute speech that had some twists and awkward moments, but was implicit in his message that Trump failed to deliver real leadership during the crisis.

Biden, standing in the context of book shelves in a makeshift television studio at his home, criticized Trump for using high-profile briefings to voice his complaints against his opponents and the media.

"Later today, you will hear from the president at your daily briefing," Biden said. “These briefings are an important opportunity to inform and reassure the American people. They are not a place for political attacks. Or to lash out at the press. It's about the American people. "

"

He added that he hoped Trump "would allow medical experts and FEMA leaders and others doing the work to take center stage so we can hear from them directly."

Biden has said he plans to make the comments on a regular basis, as the coronavirus has shelved campaign activity in person.

Halfway through the White House "15 Days to Curb the Spread" guidelines that the American public greatly reduced its public interactions, Trump has sent tweets suggesting that the restrictions are being done by anyone as the economy falls into chopped. That is likely to set up a showdown between him and medical professionals, who have already suggested that self-quarantine measures will take much more than two weeks if there is hope of curbing the pandemic.

Unlike Trump's daily briefings, in which he answers questions from journalists for more than an hour, Biden did not answer questions. But he praised the idea of ​​a general briefing, only it was for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. He called Cuomo's daily appearances "a leadership lesson." He also praised other governors, but not Trump.

Biden ended his speech on a note of reassurance.

Let me conclude with this thought: A flame burns in the heart of every American. It is a legacy of every generation of Americans that has gone before us, "he said." That is why we have overcome all the crises we have faced before. It is what makes this nation special and why we distinguish ourselves. "

There were some awkward moments, like when Biden started and ended the speech looking off camera. The Trump campaign seized on a farce and released it online, when Biden was apparently pointing to a staff member for a copy of the speech.