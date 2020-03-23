Joe Biden: It's time for Trump to step forward and 'do this right' | USA News

His campaign for the president overturned by the coronavirus, former Vice President Joe Biden emerged from the political shadows to openly address his supporters for the first time in nearly a week on Monday and asked the president to move faster to contain the pandemic.

"Let me be clear: Donald Trump is not to blame for the coronavirus, but he is responsible for our response, and I, along with all Americans, hope you take a step forward and start doing it right," said Biden, who is currently the front-runner. to challenge President Donald Trump in the November general election. "No, this is not about politics. This is just too much at stake, too many lives, too many livelihoods, too many homes and families and businesses and communities at risk."

The address was announced as the first in a series of "parallel briefings,quot; on the coronavirus and the government's response to it. Biden spoke for 15 minutes from the basement recreation room of his Wilmington, Delaware home, where campaign officials built a makeshift television studio.

On Tuesday, Biden plans to use the new studio to appear on "The View,quot; on ABC television.

The outbreak has led the Democratic nomination process to chaos and has left campaign officials of all stripes struggling to find alternatives to traditional methods of courting voters. At least 13 states have postponed the vote, and there may be further delays as health officials warn that social distancing and other measures to contain the virus could be in place for weeks, if not months.

Senator Bernie Sanders, who is still challenging Biden for the Democratic nomination, is using online addresses to try to stay on the news. The most recent was a Sunday night effort that included several guests, including progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

The crisis has recently prompted Trump to give daily media briefings almost every day in the White House meeting room, a place he had largely avoided during his first three years in office. The directions, so far, have ranged from optimistic evaluations of his administration's handling of the crisis, attacks on the media, and updates from public health authorities.

With the briefings, Trump tries to reposition himself from a political street fighter to a "wartime president,quot; who guides the nation in one of its darkest hours. The effort failed initially, with its approval ratings moving up little by little, but they have since recovered.

Two polls released late last week showed that most Americans supported the president's handling of the crisis, but another published Monday by Monmouth University found that 48 percent agreed with the president and 46 percent dissatisfied with their work.

Last week, two of the most prominent political analysts in the US USA They revised their predictions for the November election and said Biden now enjoys an advantage over Trump on the electoral college map.

United States President Donald Trump addressed the daily meeting of his administration's coronavirus task force in Washington, DC, USA. USA (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

"The president is helpless now in his bid for a second term," wrote Stu Rothenberg, founder of the Rothenberg Political Report, in a column published late last week. "That doesn't mean he can't win. It just means he's in a more difficult place than before, in part because Democrats have rallied behind a consensus candidate who has potentially wide appeal."

In Monday's speech, Biden used his new platform to criticize Trump for not anticipating the pandemic and minimizing the dangers at first.

"For too long, the warning signs were ignored. For too long, the administration said the threats were, date, under control, date, contained, date, like the flu," Biden said. "The president says that nobody saw this coming. Well, that's not accurate."

Biden asked the president to be more forthcoming at briefings in the coming days and weeks.

"Later today, you will hear from the president at your daily briefing. These briefings are an important opportunity to inform and reassure the American public. They are not a place for political attacks or to lash out at the press; they are about the American people." Biden said.

"I hope today, and in the next few days, the president will give us the unadorned truth," he added. "That is what the American people need and what they deserve."

Since his primary victories last week in Illinois, Florida and Arizona, Biden has kept a low profile and spent much of his time at his home in Delaware making calls to legislators and meeting with advisers. Monday's speech is seen as an effort to appease critics who have challenged him for not taking a more public stance during a national crisis.