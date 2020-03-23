Jodie Turner-Smith shows her tummy by the pool as she and Joshua Jackson prepare to welcome the girl anytime

Queen & Slim Star Jodie Turner-Smith is only a few days, perhaps even hours, from giving birth to her first child with her husband, Joshua Jackson. As she prepares to welcome her daughter to the world, Turner-Smith takes it easy and gets some sun as she shows off her growing belly on Instagram.

The 33-year-old woman made it clear that she and her husband were practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the photo she appeared to be resting in her backyard by the pool. All fans could see was Turner-Smith's bare belly and legs as she reclined on a wicker lounger.

The mom-to-be also shared a video of blue skies and palm trees whispering in the breeze while Roy Ayers " Everybody loves the sun played in the background.

"Have a beautiful day from wherever you are practicing social distancing," Turner-Smith wrote in the video clip. She then added a message to her Instagram story pleading with her fans to avoid the crowded beaches and hiking trails.

On March 12, Jackson gave an interview to Access to promote their new Hulu series Little fires everywhere which premiered this month. That day, he revealed that his daughter was due to arrive in "19 days," which would make Turner-Smith's due date March 31.

the Dawson's torrent alum also shared that he was next to his wife when they discovered they were pregnant.

"Mother Nature said something like that to us. We discovered it together, ”explained Jackson. "We had an idea, (because) the cycles change."

The 41-year-old man said finding out he was going to be a father was "the happiest time,quot; in his life. He said Turner-Smith was working out of town when he asked him to stop taking the exam because he wanted to do it together.

Turner-Smith and Jackson have kept their relationship extremely private since they were first seen together in late 2018. The couple was seen in August 2019 in a Beverly Hills court to obtain a marriage license, but have never confirmed that they are legally husband and wife. wife.

However, the couple has begun to open up more in recent weeks about the pregnancy, making it clear that both Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are excited about being parents. Turner-Smith revealed that they were expecting a girl earlier this month on Instagram, but Jackson says he knew this before his doctors revealed the gender.

"My family doesn't really have children, so I knew it," Jackson said, claiming that his extended family was "85 to 90 percent female."

The first three episodes of Little fires everywhere They are currently available on Hulu, with new episodes released every Wednesday.



