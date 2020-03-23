Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page's guitars to be auctioned for charity

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page's guitars to be auctioned for charity
WENN / Wheatley

Musical souvenir auction company Gotta Have Rock and Roll will also offer guitars played and / or owned by other rock stars, such as Duane Allman, Eric Clapton and Keith Richards.

Up News Info
Guitars played or owned by some of the biggest names in rock music, including Jimi Hendrix Y Jimmy Page they are ready to get to the auction block.

Musical souvenir auction company Gotta Have Rock and Roll is selling a series of guitars played and / or owned by artists such as Hendrix, Page, Duane Allman, Eric Clapton Y Keith Richards, to raise money for charity.

%MINIFYHTML81cf49f67c3837bd154bf6838b799be811%%MINIFYHTML81cf49f67c3837bd154bf6838b799be812%

The 1967 Hendrix Electric Guild Starfire V electric guitar is expected to sell for the most, with a starting minimum bid of $ 250,000 (£ 214,680). It is expected to reach over $ 400,000 (£ 343,488).

The instrument was used by Hendrix in May 1968 when he and Frank Zappa He played at an impromptu concert in a bar in Miami, Florida, after a festival was canceled due to bad weather. The guitar in perfect condition comes with documentation of authenticity and a touch of rocker on stage with the instrument.

The Page burgundy-colored Fender Stratocaster is also for sale, and is expected to fetch around $ 150,000 (£ 128,808). He used the guitar for various concerts when he stayed in Nevada in late May / early June 1991. Allman's Fender Coronado II guitar is also expected to rack up $ 150,000, and the Richards Gibson Flying V is estimated to sell for around $ 125,000 (£ 107,340).

Meanwhile, Taylor Sunburst, tailor-made for Clapton, will fetch a modest $ 40,000 (£ 34,349).