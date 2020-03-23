Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page's guitars to be auctioned for charity

WENN / Wheatley

Guitars played or owned by some of the biggest names in rock music, including Jimi Hendrix Y Jimmy Page they are ready to get to the auction block.

Musical souvenir auction company Gotta Have Rock and Roll is selling a series of guitars played and / or owned by artists such as Hendrix, Page, Duane Allman, Eric Clapton Y Keith Richards, to raise money for charity.

The 1967 Hendrix Electric Guild Starfire V electric guitar is expected to sell for the most, with a starting minimum bid of $ 250,000 (£ 214,680). It is expected to reach over $ 400,000 (£ 343,488).

The instrument was used by Hendrix in May 1968 when he and Frank Zappa He played at an impromptu concert in a bar in Miami, Florida, after a festival was canceled due to bad weather. The guitar in perfect condition comes with documentation of authenticity and a touch of rocker on stage with the instrument.

The Page burgundy-colored Fender Stratocaster is also for sale, and is expected to fetch around $ 150,000 (£ 128,808). He used the guitar for various concerts when he stayed in Nevada in late May / early June 1991. Allman's Fender Coronado II guitar is also expected to rack up $ 150,000, and the Richards Gibson Flying V is estimated to sell for around $ 125,000 (£ 107,340).

Meanwhile, Taylor Sunburst, tailor-made for Clapton, will fetch a modest $ 40,000 (£ 34,349).