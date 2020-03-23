Jennifer Lopez's planned UK tour launches into the air due to coronavirus crisis

WENN / Instar

In addition to hitmaker & # 39; Love Don & # 39; t Cost a Thing & # 39 ;, other stars such as Cher, Madonna, Mariah Carey and Billie Eilish have also been affected by the ongoing pandemic by following social distancing advice of the WHO.



Jennifer LopezPlans to hit the road this year with a new world tour have reportedly been scrapped due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the 50-year-old hitmaker was ready to hit the road with a new world tour, but hitmaker "Love Don & # 39; t Cost a Thing" plans have collapsed due to the health crisis global.

"Jennifer was involved in conversations about a number of top shows in the UK that promoters believed would be sold out in an instant," said a source. "Unfortunately, the current situation has thrown a key in the works and those conversations are no longer happening right now. With artists forced to cancel left, right and center tours, it just doesn't make sense to go ahead with their plans now. "

Numerous stars have been affected by the pandemic, with Cher, Virgin, Mariah Carey Y Billie eilish among the acts that cancel shows, as the World Health Organization (WHO) advises people to practice social distancing and stay home in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which has registered more than 315,000 cases, resulting in a death toll of over 13,500.

Earlier this week (begins March 16), Jennifer told fans on social media that she was home with twins Max and Emme, 12, where she was "reading scripts, developing new projects, even working and learning new dance routines, "as you hope to" recover "once the virus is removed.