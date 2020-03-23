Jennifer Lopez's high school boyfriend passed away at 51

WENN / Nicky Nelson

David Cruz, who dated the actress from & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; for about a decade before finding fame, he died on March 21 at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York.

Jennifer LopezHigh school sweetheart died at age 51.

TMZ reportedly passed away Saturday (March 21) of heart disease at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York, according to TMZ.

He and López started dating when they were teenagers, but abandoned him when he found fame in the mid-1990s, after a decade together.

The "Hustlers"The superstar went on to enjoy high-profile relationships with people like Sean & # 39;P Diddy& # 39; Combs, Ben Affleckand ex husband Marc Anthony, the father of his 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

J.Lo, now 50, is currently engaged to the retired baseball icon Alex Rodriguez.

She has not yet commented on Cruz's death.