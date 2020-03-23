Jennifer Lopez's ex-boyfriend David Cruz died at age 51

David Cruz has died.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed E! News that Cruz died Saturday at the age of 51. According to multiple reports, he passed away at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York. The coroner also confirmed that the cause of death was heart disease.

During his life, Cruz formed a relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The couple were reportedly high school sweethearts and started dating when she was just 15 years old.

Cruz and López were together for about a decade before they resigned in the 1990s, just as their careers began to rise to a new level.

The actress and singer got married. Ojani Noa in 1997. However, they separated less than a year later. Then got married Cris Judd in 2001. Although, they also left him after less than a year of marriage.