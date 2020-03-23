Jennifer Lopez's ex-boyfriend David Cruz died at age 51

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
David Cruz has died.
The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed E! News that Cruz died Saturday at the age of 51. According to multiple reports, he passed away at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York. The coroner also confirmed that the cause of death was heart disease.
During his life, Cruz formed a relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The couple were reportedly high school sweethearts and started dating when she was just 15 years old.
Cruz and López were together for about a decade before they resigned in the 1990s, just as their careers began to rise to a new level.
The actress and singer got married. Ojani Noa in 1997. However, they separated less than a year later. Then got married Cris Judd in 2001. Although, they also left him after less than a year of marriage.
In addition, he promised to Ben Affleck in 2002. They married in 2003, but they canceled it.
the Hustlers star then married Marc Anthony in 2004. They announced their separation in 2011. They share two children together: Emme Y Max. López is now committed to Alex Rodriguez.
As for Cruz, he formed a relationship with Is a.
"He was kind and loving," his 18-year-old partner said in a statement to TMZ. "He never held on to anything and was always very open. He was a devoted father, he helped raise his stepson who is now in the Navy. He loved the Yankees and Knicks. He loved going to the theater with me. My favorite moment was the Family date night, because it was not only special for me but also for the children. He always made sure to end things with a 'I love you'. "
