Jennifer Lopez celebrates the 23rd anniversary of the biopic of & # 39; Selena & # 39; with a special tribute clip

In the social media post, the hit maker & # 39; On the Floor & # 39; He notes that playing the late Mexican-American singer in the 1997 film was an experience he will remember for the rest of his life.

Jennifer Lopez marked the 23rd anniversary of the release of her hit movie "Selena" with a special video clip celebrating the singer she played in the biopic.

The 50-year-old star turned to social media on Saturday, March 21 to share a video of herself reflecting on her time on set and the importance of honoring the legacy of the tragic Mexican-American star. Selena Quintanilla, whom he portrayed in the 1997 film.

"Join me today at #CelebratingSelena," wrote the "On the Floor" singer. "I can't believe 23 years have passed since this amazing movie came out and 25 years since its passing."

"Selena was a great inspiration to me and I was lucky enough to be chosen to portray her. As an artist, this film was truly an experience that I will remember for the rest of my life. Please share your memories of Selena and the film with me at continuation ".

The artist, known as the queen of Texan music, died at age 23 on March 31, 1995, when the president of her fan club and boutique manager, Yolanda Saldívar, shot her in a Texas hotel room. .

Recalling the star in the three-minute clip, López said, "I just got back to the beginning of the movie on the first day of shooting and I really try to find the essence of who she was.

"She was an artist and she sang since she was nine years old, maybe younger," added López. "Learning how he sang, all his gestures, how he danced, studying his tape became really important."

The rest of the video is a montage of movie frames, scenes from Selena, clips of Lopez talking about the star, and more.