Jenelle Evans is officially back together with David Eason

It's official: Jenelle Evans Y David Eason they are rekindling their marriage.

"Yes, he and I are deciding to work it out now and uh, we're taking it slowly," said the first. Teenage mother two Star announced the news during a YouTube question-and-answer session on Saturday, March 21.

ICYMI, Evans and her husband separated last October and after their separation, the 28-year-old obtained a temporary restraining order against Eason. Earlier this year, he withdrew the order and in February the two were seen together, sparking rumors of reconciliation.

In an interview with E! News from last month, Evans shared that the two were "considering counseling."

During her YouTube Q,amp;A, Evans read a question from a fan who asked her if Eason had changed enough for her to decide to go back to him. She replied, "Many things have changed. He and I have decided to remain positive no matter what, and if we have a problem, we really have to talk about it. I want to tell you that David has never abused children, he has never abused me."