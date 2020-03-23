Jenelle Evans is officially back together with David Eason

It's official: Jenelle Evans Y David Eason they are rekindling their marriage.
"Yes, he and I are deciding to work it out now and uh, we're taking it slowly," said the first. Teenage mother two Star announced the news during a YouTube question-and-answer session on Saturday, March 21.
ICYMI, Evans and her husband separated last October and after their separation, the 28-year-old obtained a temporary restraining order against Eason. Earlier this year, he withdrew the order and in February the two were seen together, sparking rumors of reconciliation.
In an interview with E! News from last month, Evans shared that the two were "considering counseling."
During her YouTube Q,amp;A, Evans read a question from a fan who asked her if Eason had changed enough for her to decide to go back to him. She replied, "Many things have changed. He and I have decided to remain positive no matter what, and if we have a problem, we really have to talk about it. I want to tell you that David has never abused children, he has never abused me."
She continued, "We have always had disagreements and those disagreements would become big arguments and this is why I decided to go home and resolve my relationship because ultimately this is for my family."
Evans shares a 3 year old daughter Ensley with Eason and is also a mother of children Jace, 10, with ex Andrew LewisY Emperor, 5, with ex Nathan griffith.
After his separation from Eason, Evans temporarily moved to Nashville, Tennessee, but during his questions and answers, he revealed that he is back at his North Carolina home, "I now live here permanently."
She added: "The reason I came to North Carolina is because I can't pay the rent and the mortgage, I have to choose one or the other. I have a house here that I have, I don't have the apartment in Tennessee, so I decided to go back. All the children have their own space here, it is very spacious, we have 11 acres of land for them to play, "he explained. "Kaiser and Ensley, they really miss the animals, they really miss the chickens, the goats, everything. So we decided to go back here and things are going pretty well."
During his questions and answers, Evans also spoke about how the two achieved their reconciliation.
"While I was in Tennessee, I'm not going to lie, I contacted David first and I said, I said 'I'm sorry', and he contacted me again and said, 'What for?' # 39; and I said, "I think we just ended things abruptly and I think we have to try to work things out for our family and our marriage. And he said, "Okay." So once we started talking again, you know he came to visit us two or three times and when he did, before I moved to North Carolina, I said, "Things have to change. We can't be so unhappy." . We have to start communicating with each other about our problems and we have to solve it and we cannot let the same thing continue to happen or the same issue keep happening & # 39; & # 39 ;, he explained.
Finally, Evans did not want to go through another "failed marriage,quot;.
Explaining how she and Eason overcame their problems, she said, "I think things got so bad, I think things got so bad in our relationship where I was so unhappy that I needed to get out of it and I feel like the only way getting out of it was if I distanced myself. "
He concluded: "So I distanced myself a bit and realized that that was not what I wanted and I needed to resolve my marriage. And I did not want another failed marriage and I just wanted the children to be happy."
