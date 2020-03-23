Jeezy used her quarantine time to introduce Jeannie Mai's mom to a black movie classic

%MINIFYHTML980b5089aeafd996e84633034ffc08b711% %MINIFYHTML980b5089aeafd996e84633034ffc08b712%

Roommates, people are getting really creative about finding ways to stay busy during this quarantine phase the country is currently in. Jeezy is deciding to spend her free time with her girlfriend Jeannie Mai and her mother, whom she introduced to one of the most beloved movies in the black community.

Jeezy (like the rest of us) is currently in quarantine service with his girlfriend Jeannie Mai and their mother. Well, in an effort to provide entertainment and education, he decided to put Mama Mai in one of the funniest movies of all time, the 1988 Eddie Murphy classic "Coming To America,quot;.

In a video posted to Instagram, Jeezy is seen sitting on the couch with Mama Mai as she appears to be having the best time of her life, though we're not sure if she was feeling the movie as much as he was.

Jeezy and Jeannie have been dating for a while and things seem to get very serious between the two of them, as she recently admitted that she is now thinking about having children despite saying that she never wanted to be a mother.

Could a Jeezy and Jeannie marriage and babies be on the horizon? Time will tell, but they are definitely one of the hottest couples of the moment.

As for "Coming to America," don't forget that the long-awaited and long-awaited sequel is slated to hit theaters this year, but it could be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

