Jeep Wrangler has an option to growl diesel

The Jeep Wrangler is a wonderful paradox.

The World War II-inspired vehicle of yesteryear is now the halo car for the best-known line of family SUVs in peacetime. It's coveted by young people, but it has sticker prices that only wealthy adults can afford. Its latest, the fourth-generation JL model (introduced in 2018), is so rugged it can break through brick walls, but it features the most sophisticated nameplate electronics to date with Uconnect information and entertainment, Apple CarPlay connectivity and eight speaker stereo system.

Now comes the first diesel powered Wrangler. Hold the paradoxes. This may be Wrangler's most harmonious marriage and transmission.

The 3.0-liter VD-6 EcoDiesel offered in the Wrangler joins the standard 3.6-liter V-6 and the 2.0-liter hybrid turbo-4 that came on the market a year ago. The 3.6-liter engine is an old and trustworthy nail that has been pushing Wrangler over rocks since 2012. The smooth hybrid "eTorque,quot; (named after 48 volt battery assistance) turbo-4 was introduced to impress fuel from Washington. Babysitters of economy.

If fuel economy is your thing in an off-road Wrangler, then get the diesel. You will use less fuel while pulling stumps off the ground.

At a staggering 442 foot-pounds of torque, the turbo diesel is the same oil burner that powers the massive Ram 1500. But where the truck has become a ridiculously refined ocean liner (note that trucks these days are so quiet. inside like luxury cars)?), the Wrangler remains at heart a muscular Army guy with a gravelly voice.

Sure, the Jeep has been refined with all the electronic gadgets I listed at the top, but this is still a vehicle designed to throw its doors and flatten the windshield so you can get closer to nature. You can only insulate so much an interior when its doors hang from removable screws and the ceiling is a plastic cover attached to a giant roll bar.

I used to haul my race cars behind an old Ram 3500 diesel that looked like it was chewing on nails for breakfast. The diesel Wrangler is reminiscent of that old bull (absent from the idle rattle that has been refined).

Unlike the 2020 Ram, which purrs so quietly it could be called 2020 Kitty, the Wrangler's diesel growl is evident as soon as you hit the gas. Only the noise of the wind at more than 70 miles per hour will drown it. It feels genuine. Jeep-like.

It also has serious torque. Despite weighing 10 percent more than the V-6 gas model, my 4,862-pound Wrangler diesel porker had 70 percent more torque. He jumped from the traffic lights. All of that turning will really come in handy off-road when you need to climb a hill, get out of a muddy ravine, or pull a friend out of a ditch.

But given the stiff price of diesel, I bet it will have more use on Tony's suburban dirt roads than off-road.

So I spent a day growling through the bumpy streets of Oakland County, Michigan. It seems that the dirtier the roads, the more polished the houses are. These wagon roads must seem daunting to people at the end of the long day.

I got my detailed Cadillac XT5 this morning, and damn it! It's raining and I have to drag the last half mile of home through the mud!

That's where my four-wheel drive comes in, the $ 60,000 Wrangler Rubicon diesel. It looks even better dirty. Loaded to the guts with all the goodies, it costs $ 6,000 more than the model equipped with a gasoline V-6.

One muddy road lined with mansions in particular caught my eye: it was being fixed by a backhoe. The grimy road was alternately filled with fresh dirt or filled with watery bumps from the winter season.

Whatever is. The Wrangler didn't mind.

True to Jeep's stark heritage, I stopped to mechanically select all-wheel drive through a second shift lever on the console. Then the small tank happily chewed up the ground, its 10.8-inch ride height, well away from the ground discomfort.

The diesel's 442 foot-pounds of torque is also well above the 295 pound-feet of the turbo-4 hybrid, which is $ 4,500 cheaper. You'll never get back the diesel price premium over the turbo-4 in gas savings, but if the diesel growl doesn't suit the Wrangler's trucker humor better than the common gurgling of all four cylinders.

Unfortunately for passengers, the Wrangler travels like a truck. Based on a ladder frame, it can be relentless, even compared to its pickup brother Gladiator who shares the Ram 1500's most sophisticated five-link rear suspension on diesel. The Ram also offers an airlift option.

Fortunately, the Wrangler's stereo speakers are cleverly located in the rear roof so that passengers can listen to the excellent UConnect radio. And air vents help keep rear weather under control.

For Wrangler owners who want to explore forests beyond their zip code, diesel offers a healthy range of over 500 miles. You should easily carry 3,500 pounds if you want to carry dirt bikes.

Long trips can be adjusted, especially for shoulder width. For your 6-foot-5-inch basketball tester, the Wrangler is slim on the inside. And with the roll cage on, getting in and out requires care.

Driving the Wrangler is a visceral experience. The exterior oozes male with large hood vents for better engine air circulation. The classic round lights and the seven-slot grille are straight out of a WWII history book. Drop the windshield, doors, and roof, and put on the 33-inch knotted wheels from Rubicon, and it has a personality of its own.

Mix diesel with the recipe and the off-road package is complete.

The regular SUV has come a long way in the past three decades, from truckers to comfortable unibody-based family cars. The downside is that five-door, four-cylinder utes can look like cookie cutters.

Enter the Wrangler. Truck-based and diesel-powered, it's an outdated icon. The diesel option is available on all Jeep versions, Sport to Rubicon, although it is not available as a two-door.

However, there is a paradox worth mentioning. The all-American Wrangler gets its diesel engine from Italy.

2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel

Type of vehicle: front engine, all-wheel drive, compact 5-passenger SUV

Price: $ 39,290, including $ 1,495 destination fee ($ 60,815 Rubicon Unlimited as tested)

Power station: 3.0-liter V-6 turbodiesel

Power: 260 horsepower, 442 pound-feet of torque

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Performance: 0-60 miles per hour, 6.7 seconds (car and driver); trailer, 3,000 pounds

Weight: 4,862 pounds (as tested)

Fuel economy: EPA 22 city / 29 highway / 25 combined

Report card

Highs: Growly Diesel matches Wrangler's tough image; 25 miles per gallon

Basses: Loud daily driver; expensive

Overall: 3 stars