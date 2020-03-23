Jeannie Mai puts her phone number on this video for this reason: critics make wild accusations, and she responds strongly

Jeannie Mai reached out to her millions of fans on social media during the economic crisis due to the coronavirus to share tips on how they can save money.

The host of The real He told fans to cancel memberships in clubs and gyms that they can no longer go to and speak to their banks to delay credit card payments.

He also gave a phone number to keep in touch with his sponsors.

The media personality explained: “Has anyone been shot in the bills? Hope this helps someone like me and my friends. More than anything, you have options! Keep your mind positive and your information updated. Contact me if you want the complete list: 310.388.8224 (Your number is NOT shared). S / O @popsociallife for helping others during this stressful time.

Many people beat Jeezy's girlfriend because they believe she is lying about the phone number.

One reviewer said: “WTF is with you, Jeannie Mai. Why give people your number by acting as if you are going to connect with your fans and then spam them? I thought you were going to keep it real. There is nothing real in that bs false number … disappointed and not followed. "

This angry person wrote, "That's cool. Maybe this is how @thejeanniemai prefers it. Switch to an honest fan who tells you it's not cool to trick people into texting under the guise of a 'genuine connection.' "With people by five admirers who will act like sheep and continue to listen to it … duck and frown and get their spam … I'm going to end up on the @amandaseales page because she knows it."

Another follower stated, "She needs as many fools as possible to keep that stupid podcast going, no one takes her seriously on the advice that she couldn't keep her own marriage."

This supporter shared: “Why do you have to be like this? If you don't like it, leave her alone. Don't bring your marriage there. People don't make good decisions, and we all learn from it. None of us are perfect, and we all need each other, so at least we can't say anything wrong?

Jeannie replied with, "Try me. Do you have a place to be …?

This sponsor said this: "Everyone needs to leave Jeannie alone. Why do you think someone of her caliber would put an explosion number like this here? Obviously not. So take the amazing information she gave us and keep her moving. It's not a easy time we're in now. So let's all be quiet, and have a moment together. She's taking care of people. Cheers. #loveandlight 💕 ".

Jeannie has good ideas.



