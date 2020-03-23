Japan's Abe admits that postponing the Tokyo Olympics may be an option | News of the 2018 Olympic Games

Canada has become the first country to withdraw its team from the Tokyo Olympics, increasing pressure on Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to delay an event which, for the first time, he said Monday could be postponed if it could not be celebrated in its "complete form,quot;. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After an emergency meeting on Sunday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it was stepping up its "scenario planning,quot; for the 2020 Games to begin on July 24, which would include a possible postponement.

Abe said that while canceling the Games was not an option, there was now a delay in cards if that was the only way to celebrate the event in its entirety.

"If that becomes difficult, we may have no choice but to consider postponing the Games," he told parliament.

He said he had conveyed his views to the head of the Tokyo Games, Yoshiro Mori, on Sunday night, who then discussed the matter with IOC President Thomas Bach.

The Olympic flame has already reached Japan (Kimimasa Mayama / EPA)

Opposition to hosting the Games in July has increased sharply in recent days, with several major stakeholders including United States Athletics and United Kingdom Athletics, along with several national Olympic committees, calling for a delay due to the pandemic.

On Sunday night, the Canadian Olympic Committee became the first country to withdraw from the Games, urging organizers to postpone the event for one year.

"While we recognize the complexities inherent in a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the global community," he said Sunday night.

The Olympics have never been postponed or canceled during peacetime, but the IOC decision to consider even the postponement was met with relief. The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) welcomed the IOC's decision on Monday and said athletes must now prepare for the Tokyo Olympics in the northern summer of 2021.

Preparation for postponement

In a statement, the AOC said its executive board "unanimously agreed that an Australian team could not meet in the changing circumstances at home and abroad,quot; and that athletes now needed to prioritize their own health and that of those who surround.

Ian Chesterman, chief of mission for the Australian team for Tokyo, said the postponement of the Games would allow competitors around the world to prepare adequately in the hope that the coronavirus crisis would be under control.

"It is clear that the Games cannot be held in July," he said. "Our athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude towards training and preparation, but stress and uncertainty have been extremely challenging for them."

More than 13,000 people worldwide have died since the coronavirus outbreak began in China late last year, with the epicenter now in Europe.

As of Sunday morning, Japan had 37 deaths and 1,055 cases of coronaviruses, excluding those from a cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo last month and returnees on chartered flights from China, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The IOC said it would finalize discussions on the postponement of the Olympic Games within the next four weeks.